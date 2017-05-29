NCAA gives Virginia baseball #2-seed in Fort Worth Regional

The following comes directly from the University of Virginia:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia baseball team opens the 2017 NCAA Baseball Championship Friday at 4 p.m. ET when it plays Dallas Baptist in the NCAA Fort Worth Regional at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will air on ESPNU. Virginia (42-14) is the No. 2 seed in the regional and has reached the NCAA tournament for the 14th straight year, the fourth-longest active streak in Division I baseball.

Following the Virginia-Dallas Baptist game Friday, No. 6 national seed TCU plays Central Connecticut State at 9 p.m.

The losing teams from Friday will play in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Saturday, while the Friday winners will battle at 8 p.m. Saturday. The second elimination game will be contested at 4 p.m. Sunday, with the championship game slated for 9 p.m. Sunday. If necessary, a second championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Monday.

All games in the regional will be broadcast online on ESPN3. Television selections will be made following the conclusion of play each day.

The winner of the Fort Worth Regional will advance to play the champion of the Fayetteville Regional in an NCAA Super Regional June 9-12. The Fayetteville Regional consists of host Arkansas, Missouri State, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts.

2017 NCAA Fort Worth Regional Schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday, June 2

Game 1 — No. 2 Virginia (42-14) vs. No. 3 Dallas Baptist (40-19), 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2 – No. 1 TCU (42-16) vs. No. 4 Central Connecticut State (40-19), 9 p.m. (ESPN3)



Saturday, June 3

Game 3 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 4 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 6 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Game 7 — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary), 7 p.m.

Team Information

Making its 14th appearance in the NCAA tournament in as many seasons under head coach Brian O’Connor, the Cavaliers are tournament-bound for the 17th time in program history. Virginia won its final six ACC series and went 22-7 since the start of April. The Cavaliers finished second in the ACC Coastal Division and boast one of the nation’s premier offenses. Virginia ranks fifth nationally in batting at .324 and has hit 60 home runs – fourth most in program history.

DBU (40-19, 15-6 MVC) won the Missouri Valley Conference championship Sunday with a 10-6 victory over Illinois State to earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. UVA has not played DBU previously.

An at-large selection to the tournament, No. 1 seed TCU (42-16, 16-8 Big 12) tied for the Big 12 regular-season championship with Texas Tech and went 23-4 at home this year. UVA and TCU have met just once previously, a 3-2 Virginia victory in 15 innings at the 2014 College World Series.

CCSU (36-20, 21-7 NEC) captured the Northeast Conference championship Sunday with a 6-3 win over Sacred Heart. Virginia and CCSU played a three-game series in Charlottesville in 2004 in O’Connor’s first season at UVA, with UVA sweeping the series. That series marks the lone games between the two teams.