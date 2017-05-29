Gov. McAuliffe to present Memorial Day address at Virginia Veterans Cemetery

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe is set to speak at Amelia’s annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor and remember Virginia’s fallen heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending the Commonwealth and the country.

The ceremony will also honor all military veterans and active military for their service.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony that will begin at 10 a.m.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.