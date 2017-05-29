Funeral arrangements and ways to donate to the family for slain VSP Special Agent Michael Walter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for slain Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Richmond on Friday.

Special Agent Walter’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Powhatan High School. A reception will be held for all in attendance following the internment, which will be a private graveside service.

A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., also at Powhatan High School.

If you would like to make a donation to support the family of Special Agent Walter, the Virginia State Police Association asks that you do it through them at this website. 100 percent of the donation will go to his family. Be sure to write “Walter’s Family” in the comments section when donating.

The Powhatan Soccer Association is hosting Special Agent Michael Walter Memorial Soccer Tournament on Saturday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m. A special opening ceremony will take place with a moment of silence for Coach Mike and singing of the National Anthem with singing talent provided by a fellow officer.

Memorial shirts are also being sold in honor of Special Agent Walter. “Our goal is to not only raise money, but also send the message that we will stand as one,” organizers said. “We will not allow violence like this to falter Agent Walter’s mission to improve his community and the lives of everyone he came in contact with.” You find the link to the shirts here.

The Powhatan PTO is collecting items that Mrs. Walter can use as a need arises. The full list of what you can donate can be found here. Gift cards and certificates can be sent to Carla Crump, 4111 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.