Community flocks to Trooper Walter’s memorial to pay respects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kyanne Hall and her daughter, Khloe, did not know Virginia State Police Trooper Michael Walter but felt the need to honor him anyway.

“I try to shield her honestly from the news because it’s always bad stuff and she heard about it in the house and I told her, unfortunately, there are bad people out there,” Kyanne Hall said.

Kyanne says it’s a difficult conversation to try and have with a child.

“Unfortunately, police officers aren’t always safe,” she said. “They have a very dangerous job.”

Her daughter decided she wanted to draw a picture of Walter and leave it at his memorial.

“I’m really sad and I just feel bad for him,” Khloe told 8News Reporter Mark Tenia.

“They just have to know that there’s danger out there,” added Keith Chisholm, who served in the U.S. Army brought his family to Walter’s Memorial.

Chisolm didn’t know the slain Trooper either but wanted to thank him for his service.

“He’s part of the brotherhood as well out here protecting and serving so I just felt compelled to stop by and pay my respects,” said Chisholm.

Chisholm and Hall were just a few of the many that went to Walter’s memorial to show their support Monday. They’re hoping their kids also take away from the visit that you don’t have to know someone to care about their life.

“There’s still good people out here and we need to come together not just in time of sadness but always,” Kyanne Hall said.

“Even if you don’t know someone we support those who do protect us and it’s really important that they do have that support,” Chisolm added.

If you would like to donate to the Walter family you can do so through Virginia State Police by clicking here.

