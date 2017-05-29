Child injured in Richmond hit-and-run; driver charged

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged with felony hit-and-run after police say he struck a 7-year-old girl with his vehicle and fled the scene Monday evening in Richmond.

The accident occurred at roughly 7:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Idlewood Avenue. Police say the 7-year-old suffered minor injuries, but was transported to VCU Medical Center for precautionary examination.

A short time after the accident, police located the driver and charged him with felony hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.

Police have not yet identified the man who was charged.

