101-year-old Alabama veteran receives his high school diploma

MONTGOMERY, AL (WCMH) — For 101-year-old John Motes, graduating high school was 84 years in the making.

In 1933 John Motes, joined the Air Force as an engineer, which kept him from receiving his high school diploma.

Goshen High School administrators told WSFA, that when Motes’ family approached them about awarding the 101-year-old his diploma, it was a no brainer.

“We asked the seniors if they’d be willing to do it, and they were just beside themselves happy to do it. It was something that got sprung on us we’re happy to do it,” said Goshen High School Assistant Principal Anthony May.

Motes didn’t want any special treatment during the ceremony, just to receive his diploma 84 years later.

Motes said his next plan is to enroll at the University of South Alabama to study music.

