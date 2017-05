RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU couldn’t catch a break Sunday as Davidson used another big inning in the fourth, scoring five runs to counter the Rams three, to win the Atlantic-10 title.

The Wildcats earn the automatic bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament with the victory. VCU’s season ends at 35-22 on the year.

.@VCUBaseball's season end in #A10 championship game, 11-4 to Davidson. Lot to enjoy from this season, but tough to end like this. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) May 28, 2017

