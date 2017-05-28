Va. Wesleyan’s NCAA run continues into College World Series Final

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WRIC) — The Virginia Wesleyan Marlins are two wins away from doing what no other softball team has done before in program history, win a national championship. Sunday night, they knocked off the defending champions Texas (Tyler) 5-3 in a winner-take-all finale.

The Marlins (52-3) overcame their game one loss to the Patriots on Thursday by winning four in a row, topping Trine, Illinois Wesleyan and Texas (Tyler) twice; the latter being back-to-back this Sunday.

Virginia Wesleyan’s true freshman Hanna Hull, a Clover Hill High School graduate, returned to the pitcher’s circle in the fifth inning to relieve Courtney Wright. She proceeded to earn the win with three strikeouts and no earned runs in two innings.

Marlins’ junior shortstop Kiersten Richardson, a Glen Allen High School graduate, scored the fifth run of the game for Virginia Wesleyan off an RBI single from left fielder Madison Glaubke in just the second inning.

The Marlins will begin the best-of-three College World Series Final against St. John Fisher (44-6) Monday, May 29th at 2:00 p.m. (ET), with Game two beginning around 4:30 p.m. (ET). If Game three is necessary, it will be played on Tuesday, May 30th at 12:00 p.m. (ET).