Police from across the country send condolences for the loss of Va. State Trooper Walter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police and first responders from all over Virginia and throughout the country are reaching out on social media to express their condolences for the loss of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter.

Here are just a few of the many statements:

Virginia

Virginia lost a hero.

We all lost a brother.

RIP Special Agent

Michael T. Walter. pic.twitter.com/iAsGKZ57Jr — Officer C. Saunders (@RPDOfficerChris) May 27, 2017

Saddened for everyone but relieved by the arrest. Prayers for Special Agent Walter's family and @VSPPIO family. https://t.co/eMTTh1X3xa — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) May 27, 2017

On behalf of Colonel David R. Hines and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, we offer our deepest condolences to… https://t.co/xmrnWaXFwC — Hanover Sheriff (@HanoverSheriff) May 27, 2017

Mourning bands shall be worn on NKSO uniforms until 6 pm on the date of Special Agent Mike Walters funeral. We stand with the VSP and family — New Kent Sheriff (@NewKentSheriffs) May 27, 2017

Special Agent Michael Walters gave his life last night in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Walters family, & VSP. — New Kent Sheriff (@NewKentSheriffs) May 27, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to @VSPPIO and VSP Special Agent Michael Walter's family and friends. #HeroesLiveForever pic.twitter.com/Nw8Pfmw9Ox — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 27, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with our brothers & sisters of the @VSPPIO as they mourn the loss of Trooper Special Agent, Michael T. Walter. https://t.co/lP9UwC9AZA — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) May 27, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with Special Agent Michael Walter's family, friends and the Virginia State Police as they mourn the loss. pic.twitter.com/yUFxGb3HM7 — Surry County Sheriff (@SurryCoSheriff) May 28, 2017

#InValorThereIsHope Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and coworkers of Virginia State Police Special… https://t.co/WC3c88cZEv — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) May 28, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are w/ our brothers and sisters @VSPPIO and Special Agent Michael T. Walter's family and friends. #RIP, brother. https://t.co/EVKhUCkJig — AlbemarleCoVAPolice (@ACPD_VA) May 27, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with @VSPPIO and the family of fallen Special Agent Michael Walter, slain last night in the line of duty. https://t.co/ljYC4S23eM — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) May 27, 2017

Senseless. Job well done Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, rest easy, brother. pic.twitter.com/9IOMTAXOEv — Kevin Foust (@VTPDChief) May 27, 2017

VSP mourns death of BCI Special Agent Walter https://t.co/6eKWIxTwaH — VA Chiefs of Police (@vachiefs) May 27, 2017

Our deepest sympathy & condolences for fallen Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter's family, friends, and the @VSPPIO family pic.twitter.com/BSEAkXyeVf — VirginiaFireFighters (@TheVaPFF) May 27, 2017

National

Special Agent Michael T. Walter Father

Husband

Son

Protector of the peace The #NYPD sends condolences to his family and co-workers. pic.twitter.com/fvBWhltZPu — NYPD In Memoriam (@NYPDInMemoriam) May 28, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Virginia State Police on the passing of Special Agent Michael T. Walter. pic.twitter.com/IAVaYPyVSv — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) May 27, 2017

METRO PD sending condolences to the family and coworkers of VIrginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter. — Chief V. Bumpers (@bumpers_v) May 28, 2017

Our condolences & prayers to the Virginia State Police after the #LODD of Special Agent Michael T. Walter. https://t.co/RWAMsBTa7k — Plymouth Police (@PlymouthMichPD) May 28, 2017

Thoughts, prayers to the men and women of the @VSPPIO and family of Special Agent Michael Walter. https://t.co/AJjC22xAIg #keepSDsafe — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) May 28, 2017

Our prayers are with the family of Special Agent Michael Walter and the Men and Women of Virginia State Police. pic.twitter.com/TZ8a506j0v — Michael Rapich (@ColonelRapich) May 28, 2017

We send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Special Agent Michael T. Walter of the Virginia… https://t.co/skHePcuqt2 — Cranford Police Dept (@CranfordPD) May 28, 2017

Always remember: Special Agent Michael T. Walter, Virginia State Police, Virginia https://t.co/NpXBAzfSmH pic.twitter.com/Gt2GqbvQpN — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 28, 2017

RIP Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter, EOW 5/27/17, after being shot Friday, 5/26/17. #THESACRIFICECONTINUES. pic.twitter.com/uX6hZF60Tp — PAPD (@PAPD911) May 27, 2017

My thoughts this Memorial Day are with the VA State Police for the loss of Special Agent Michael Walter; murdered in the line of duty today pic.twitter.com/smewM7WCnr — MPO Brian Kelly (@OBK_SRO) May 28, 2017

Our thoughts are w/ @VSPPIO and the family of Special Agent Michael Walter who was fatally shot while investigating suspicious vehicle #LODD pic.twitter.com/7iRyOb7LIB — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 27, 2017

