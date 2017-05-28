No injuries in multiple overnight fires in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two fires broke out early Sunday in Richmond, but in both cases, no people were injured.

The first fire occurred on Northside Avenue near Napolean Street just before 5 a.m.

It is still unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire. The fire’s cause is also unknown at this time.

In the second fire, crews worked to put out a garage fire near a home on Chetham Street near Lynhaven Avenue.

Fire crews at the scene said that high flames were coming from the garage in an alleyway.

Crews stayed on scene for about two hours trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

