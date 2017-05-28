No. 11 UVa. not among list of regional host sites for 2017 NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Two days ago after thumping No. 17 Clemson 10-2 to wrap up ACC Tournament play, Virginia Cavaliers baseball head coach Brian O’Connor told media, “If the fourth-place team in the ACC is not worthy of a host site, with 41 wins, I’m not sure what is.” Sunday evening, his Cavaliers are apparently not worthy.

The list of 16 regional host sites has been released and missing from them is No. 11 Virginia (41-13). Five other ACC teams did make the list: No. 2 North Carolina (44-11), No. 5 Louisville (46-9), No. 12 Wake Forest (38-17), No. 17 Clemson (39-17), and Florida State (39-20).

The Cavaliers ended the regular season winning six straight conference series with an RPI ranking of 17, then went 1-1 in conference tournament pool play, losing to Duke then defeating Clemson.

It is the second time this decade that Virginia won’t host a regional (2010, 2015), and third time under the tenure of Coach O’Connor when his team has won 40+ games. In 2015, UVa. would go on to win the baseball program’s first College World Series title after starting their run in Elsinore, Ca.

The full tournament bracket will be revealed on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Baseball America’s most recent predictions for the field has the Cavaliers going to the Lexington, KY regional as the sites’ #2 seed.