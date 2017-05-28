At the Box Office for Memorial Day 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two new movies are washing into theaters this Memorial Day Weekend and they both involve the ocean.

Captain Jack Sparrow is back and once again his crooked past is about to catch up to him. For “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” the fifth film in the series, Jack is on the run from deadly ghost sailors, led by Javier Bardem. To stop them, the often drunk pirate must find Poseidon’s trident. Orlando Bloom returns as Will Turner for this fourth sequel in the series. It’s rated PG-13.

Are you ready for some slow mo running and barely-there bathing suits? “Baywatch” is splashing into theaters this weekend. It stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the role made famous by David Hasselhoff. This satirical comedy, that’s self-aware when it comes to the cheesiness of the old tv show, costars Zach Efron as the new guard in the shack. These two team up to bust drug traffickers threatening Florida’s beaches. Costarring Priyanka Chopra, the comedy is rated R.

“Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell no Tales” is expected to win the box office this Memorial Day Weekend, it could make around $80 million.

