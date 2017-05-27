Walmart to hire 300 associates for new Henrico County location

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart is hiring about 300 new employees to help open a new store in Henrico County this year.

Interested applicants can apply online here or go to the organization’s temporary hiring center located at 1211 North Laburnum Avenue.

Applications will be accepted at the hiring center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The majority of new employees will begin work in June to help prepare for the store’s grand opening.

These 300 new associates in Henrico will join the team of 44,621 Walmart associates in Virginia.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.