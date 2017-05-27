VSP special agent killed in Mosby Court was a husband, father of 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a press conference, Virginia State Police said the following about Special Agent Michael T. Walter who was shot during an incident in Mosby Court Friday and died early Saturday morning:

State Police: Officer Michael T. Walter was a resident of Powhatan. He had three kids and was a former marine. — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) May 27, 2017

Walter's first patrol as a trooper was in Springfield; in 2010 he was assigned as a special agent assigned to drug enforcement in Richmond. — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) May 27, 2017

Police said that Special Agent Walter was the 63rd state trooper to die in the line of duty since 1932 and the eleventh in the past eleven years.

He died shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning. He was 45 years old. He was an 18 year veteran of the Virginia State Police.

Walter lived in Powhatan County with his wife Jamie Walter and three children, ages 14, 9 and 6.

He was born in Philadelphia and from 1989 until 1994 he served his country as a U.S. Marine.

Prior to joining the Virginia State Police, he worked as a security officer at MCV Hospital and then served two years as an officer with the Virginia Division of Capitol Police.

In 1998, he entered the State Police Academy and upon graduating, he was assigned to Springfield in Fairfax County. He was transferred to the Powhatan County office in 2005 and he soon after joined the State Police Academy as an instructor with the Department’s Canine Unit.

In 2010 he was promoted to the rank of Special Agent at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field OfficeDrug Enforcement Section.

Police said Walter was known throughout Powhatan County, for more than just his police work, but also his commitment to bettering the lives of local youth.

Along with his wife, he founded and ran a nonprofit organization called the Powhatan Youth Wrestling and Community Development Corporation. Through this and the Blackhawk Gym, he worked to mentor disadvantaged youth while fostering their talents through physical fitness and sportsmanship.

