Suspected shooter of VSP special agent lived in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a Virginia State Police special agent in Mosby Court Friday night.

VSP and U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Travis A. Ball in Northumberland County shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Ball was taken into custody without incident. He is being held without bond and is charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

Ball is charged with shooting Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, from Powhatan County.

Walter died from his injuries shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning at VCU Medical Center.

Police said that Ball lived in Mosby Court in the area where the incident happened.

Little else is known about Ball at this time. It is still unclear how Ball came to be arrested in Northumberland County.

