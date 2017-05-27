Supreme Court travel ban case could test Trump’s reach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court may soon decide how courts are supposed to view presidential power in the age of Donald Trump.

The administration has promised a high-court appeal of a ruling blocking the president’s ban on visitors from six majority-Muslim countries.

The case could be a major test for the young administration – and for a court that’s had its 5-4 conservative majority restored with the confirmation of Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch as the ninth justice.

First, the justices must agree to intervene- something they’ll probably do considering the importance of the issue.

If that’s the case, then they’ll be dealing with an area of the law – namely immigration – where courts have given presidents a lot of leeway.

But the president’s power over immigration isn’t absolute.

