One injured in Chesterfield County stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police report that one person was injured in a stabbing in the northern part of the county.

Police said that the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

That said, one suspect is now in custody and police said that they were arrested without incident.

Police said that the incident appears to have begun as a domestic dispute.

Alcohol is being considered a factor in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

