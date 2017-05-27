Officials: Lightning believed to be the cause of multiple Hanover County fires

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Fire officials have marked two fires under control that they believe were caused by lightning strikes during Saturday evening’s severe thunderstorms.

The first fire happened in the 9300 block of Cool Spring Road. Officials got the call about the fire around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw flames coming from a one-story commercial warehouse.

Officials said that no one was inside at the time of the fire, and as a result, no one was injured. The extent of the damage is not known at this time.

The second fire began in the 10000 block of Fenholloway Drive, off of Georgetown Road in Mechanicsville, around 7:20 p.m. Crews were told that an attached garage was on fire at a residence in the area.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the house’s roof.

The second fire was marked under control, but not before it displaced the family that resided in the house. Fire officials said the family did not require assistance from the Red Cross.

