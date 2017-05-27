Man arrested for shooting gun in Henrico County home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Henrico County Police have arrested a man after a gun was fired in a home on September Drive.
On Friday at 7:40 p.m. police got a call about a firearm violation.
Police say Robert S. Harris, 58, was arrested and charged with two counts of Discharging a Firearm within an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm.
Harris is in the Henrico Jail.
No one was hurt.
This is a developing story.
