Judge denies special grand jury request in Jamycheal Mitchell case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth judge has denied the Commonwealth’s Attorney request for a special grand jury in the Jamycheal Mitchell case.

Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales motioned for a special grand jury earlier this week.

In the decision filed May 26, Portsmouth Chief Judge William Moore and judges Johnny Morrison, and Kenneth Melvin said Portsmouth citizens would “not have any additional expertise” that would add to the investigation surrounding Mitchell’s death.

Mitchell, an inmate at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, died of apparent starvation in August of 2015.

There have been investigations into Mitchell’s death by Virginia State Police and the Justice Department. Morales requested more investigative work from state police last August, after police turned in a preliminary report.

Morales received their final report last December.

State police were again asked by Morales to investigate Mitchell’s death, after the Commonwealth’s Attorney said new allegations had come to light. The state police investigation was not considered closed when the final report was handed over.

Mitchell’s family is suing the jail and representatives from state agencies for $60 million.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.