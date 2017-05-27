Colonial Heights crews working to prevent the spread of shed fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Fire and Emergency Personnel are at the scene of a structure fire.

The shed fire happened in the 400 block of Moorman Avenue, officials said.

Emergency personnel cautioned that the shed has received severe damage and that two houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

Aid is being provided from fire crews in Chesterfield, Petersburg and Fort Lee.

No cause has yet been determined for the fire. Also, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

