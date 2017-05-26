VSP trooper shot in Mosby Court, hospitalized with serious injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper was critically injured after being shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court Friday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Redd Street.

No other information has been released at this time.

8News has a crew on scene gathering additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.