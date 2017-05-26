Virginia State Police ride-a-long catches drivers not moving over, breaking law

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Millions of people are expected to hit the road this weekend. Ahead of the rush, police are urging you to stay safe and move over if you see flashing lights.

The ‘Move Over’ law has been in effect for years in Virginia. If you see flashing lights and can move over, you must change lanes. If you can’t move over, slow down.

Nationwide, police are pushing a ‘Move Over’ campaign. It’s a message Senior Virginia State Police Trooper Mark Ingram hopes drivers take to heart after almost getting hit himself while walking back to his car after writing a ticket.

“I noticed a white pickup that was in the right lane not moving over and I gestured for him to move over,” Ingram explained.

But he says the truck kept coming towards him.

“Veered off the right solid line and almost struck me,” he said. “I dove out of the way. He didn’t stop after that.”

He went after the driver and arrested him. According to the FBI, 128 law enforcement officers were hit along the roadside between 2006 and 2015.

On Friday, 8News went for a ride-a-long with Trooper Ingram to see how many drivers followed the law. It didn’t take long to find drivers violating it. Within five minutes, there were six violations.

And it didn’t stop there.

Ingram says the law also applies to motorcycles. We saw one motorcycle rider failing to move over as well.

“Most of the time when I stop them they say I know about the move over law but I just forgot to move over,” Ingram said. “Unbelievable.”

Since 2010, move over convictions in Virginia have risen 142 percent, according to Virginia State Police.

“It’s very dangerous, not only to us but to other motorists that are around,” Ingram said.

So before you hit the road this weekend, he has this message for drivers: “Be safe, be patient, slow down. Be considerate of others.”

It is against the law not to move over. You could face up to a year in jail or a $2,500 fine.

