Virginia pounces on Clemson quickly for 10-2 rout in ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cameron Simmons’ three-run homer highlighted Virginia’s eight-run first inning and the Cavaliers coasted to a 10-2 rout of Clemson on Friday in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Fourth-seeded Virginia (45-12) concluded Pool D play by reaching Clemson left-hander Pat Krall (8-3) for six straight hits in the bottom of the inning. Adam Haseley, Pavin Smith and Robbie Coman delivered RBI hits before Simmons’ homer to left broke open the game.

Andy Weber and Ernie Clement also knocked in runs as the Cavaliers got nine of their 15 hits in their first at-bat. Four of Virginia’s five extra-base hits were doubles, and eight batters had at least one hit.

Cavaliers left-hander Daniel Lynch (7-4) allowed five hits and a run and struck out two in seven innings for the victory.

Weston Jackson hit a ninth-inning homer and Seth Beer knocked in a run for the fifth-seeded Tigers (39-19).