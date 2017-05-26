Suspect wanted for inappropriately touching woman outside Henrico Walmart

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police say the suspect inappropriately touched a female in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 11400 block of W. Broad Street. The incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, 150-165 pound black male with facial hair. He was captured on surveillance wearing a white hat, blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

