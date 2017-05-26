Richmond crews working to rescue woman from James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond emergency personnel were able to rescue a woman who they say was seen “floating down” the James River without a floatation device Friday morning.

Richmond and Henrico water rescue units responded to the scene near Ancarrow’s Landing.

Emergency officials said that the woman was conscious and breathing and that she is currently being medically evaluated.

Due to high water levels on the James River Friday, no one without a permit is being allowed to use the river for any purpose.

It is still unclear what the woman was doing, but officials said she was floating in the river without a floatation device and did “not appear to be in distress.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

