Ramp between Pocahontas Parkway and I-95 closed after mulch-hauling semi truck overturns

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crashed on the flyover from Pocahontas Parkway to I-95 south early this morning.

Crews have been there for hours cleaning up, but are about to reopen the ramp.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. when a tractor-trailer truck overturned along the ramp. Police said when the vehicle crashed, part of the vehicle ran off the bridge and was hanging off the side.

The trailer was carrying 70,000 pounds of bagged mulch.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.