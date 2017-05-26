“Rally” Rams’ five-run eighth advances VCU to Atlantic 10 title game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WRIC) — Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Logan Farrar was the catalyst in VCU’s comeback over Davidson 7-3, going four for four at the plate with 3 RBI to push the Rams into the conference title game, Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Top-seeded VCU (35-20) rallied in Friday’s semi-final with a five-spot in the top of the eighth inning against sixth seeded Davidson (29-24). 11 batters came to the plate with Zac Ching, Dylan Isquirdo and A-10 Rookie of the Year Paul Witt providing RBI singles. Farrar delivered the go-ahead RBI single up the right infield gap on a 3-0 count to make it 4-3.

Davidson jumped on the Rams early in the bottom of the first inning. Alec Acosta crushed his third home run of the tournament, a two run blast that set the tone for the Wildcats over the next seven innings leading 2-0. It would be Davidson’s only hit until the seventh when they would push their lead to 3-1.

After VCU finished the top of the eighth leading 6-3, Rams’ closer Sam Donko came onto the mound to earn the six-out save. “Daddy Donks” earned his 14th save of the season by striking out five of the six Wildcats he faced.

Reliever Benjamin Dum pitched two and two thirds innings giving up two hits and an earned run to get the win. VCU starting pitcher Sean Thompson got no decision giving up the sole home run in the contest to Davidson’s Acosta for two earned runs in four and a third innings pitched.