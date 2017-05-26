Overturned camper causing major delays on I-95 in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Motorists traveling on I-95 north in Hanover County should expect major delays due to an overturned camper.

The accident occurred at mile marker 94, according to Virginia State Police. The right lane and shoulder are closed, and VDOT expects both to remain closed for another two hours.

A VSP spokesperson said there are non-life threatening injuries but did not specify how many people were injured.

#TrafficAlert Expect delays on Route 301, Route 1, Route 54 and connected roads due to a motor vehicle crash on I-95. — Hanover Sheriff (@HanoverSheriff) May 26, 2017

This is a developing story.

