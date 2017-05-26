Manhunt underway after VSP trooper shot in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are actively searching for a suspect after a Virginia State Police trooper was shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court Friday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Redd Street. Police tell 8News the trooper was participating in a joint operation with the Richmond Police Department.

During a traffic stop, officials say a single shot was fired by a passenger that struck VSP trooper Mike Walter. Trooper Walter was rushed to VCU Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Please pray for state trooper Mike Walter who was shot tonight in Richmond. Fighting for his life. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) May 27, 2017

Police say the driver of the vehicle where the shot was fired from was taken into custody. The suspect who fired the shot, however, fled on foot and remains on the run.

The wanted suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s with a medium build and short-cropped hair. He was possibly wearing a red, plaid button-down shirt with three-quarter sleeves and long khaki cargo shorts or pants.

VSP spokesperson Corrine Geller and Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

8News Reporter Parker Slaybaugh spoke with Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille, who called it a ‘difficult’ incident for all involved.

“This is a hard circumstance,” she said. “No matter how you slice it, this is difficult for the community, for police professionals, and we want to make sure that we, city council, provide the support to make this a quick resolution. We certainly wish the officer well.”

Authorities with the Henrico County Police Department, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, U.S. Marshals and ATF are assisting VSP and Richmond Police in the ongoing search efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tips can also be called in to the Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or to Richmond Police by calling 911.

