Man rescued from James River at Hallax Point

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Responding to their second water rescue of the day, fire crews rescued a man from the James River near downtown Richmond Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to Hallax Point for a man stuck on a pipeline at roughly 2:40 p.m. It took crews roughly an hour to pull him to safety.

Earlier Friday morning, emergency personnel rescued a woman who was floating down the James River without a floatation near Ancarrow’s Landing.

With water levels above 9 feet, officials are urging the public to stay away from the water this weekend.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

