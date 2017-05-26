Man charged with robbing the same Petersburg bank twice

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have arrested a man and charged him with robbing an area bank.

Petersburg Police arrested Trevon D. Randolph of Prince George County Thursday in connection with a robbery that happened at the BB&T Bank in the 3300 block of South Crater Road Thursday. Police said that they believe Randolph to be the same suspect who robbed that same bank a week earlier on May 18.

Police said they were able to locate Randolph based on a phone tip after he entered the bank with a note demanding currency and implied that he had a weapon.

Randolph left the bank without receiving any currency and officers moved quickly to cordon off the area, police said.

When police caught up with Randolph, they said that he was on his way into Prince George County.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of bank robbery based on statements he made to police.

Colonial Heights aided in the quick arrest.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.