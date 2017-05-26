Gr8 Weekend Events: 5K Walk, Wine Festival, Yoga and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whitney Harris tells you what’s going on this weekend in Central Virginia.

Saturday

Come on out to the Autism Society Central Virginia Run-Walk 5K! This family-friendly race includes entertainment, food, exhibitors and a kids fun zone. Last year they raised over $100,000. The event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at the Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen.

Take a break and smell the roses, don’t miss out on “A Million Blooms” at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. You can see a whole parade of blooms including daffodils, tulips, peonies and roses. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out the “Butterflies Live Exhibit.” The garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whether you see the glass as half full or half empty, come on out to the Richmond Wine Festival at James River Cellars Winery. You can indulge in local wine, cider and mead, all day music, art and food trucks. This event is dog and kid friendly so make sure to bring the whole family! The James River Cellars Winery is located at 11008 Washington Highway in Glen Allen and will be hosted from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday

Head on over to the “RVA Cookout for a Cause.” This event is being put on by several organizations that are working to unify the community while raising awareness for poverty concerns in Richmond. They are asking everyone to bring non-perishable items or donations. It will be hosted from noon to 6 p.m at 1125 Bainbridge Street in Richmond.

Come do a sun salutation and grab a cold brew at the first “Balance and Beer.” A ticket gets you a one hour yoga class at all levels and a beer. The event is being held at Stone Brewing on 4300 Williamsburg Ave. in Richmond from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Glitz, glamour and designers..oh my! The “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style” exhibit is still at VMFA. Here you can see 100 items of never before seen clothing as well as sketches and designs. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and is located on North Boulevard in Richmond.

