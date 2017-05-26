Congressman calls for shutting down Essex Village Apartments

Related Coverage Pregnant woman falls from balcony at Henrico County apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Just a day after a pregnant woman falls through a balcony at the Essex Village Apartments in Henrico County, Congressman Donald McEachin says it’s time to close the complex.

“We just need to shut it down, get vouchers for these folks,” he told 8News Investigative Reporter Kerri O’Brien.

The Congressman says the county has assured him it can help move people out of the Essex Village Apartments and into other housing.

8News has uncovered residents at the Essex Village apartment complex have been worried about their safety there for quite some time. 8News found nearly 150 violations at the complex in the in the last seven months, 126 of which are listed HERE.

The violations range from stairs in disrepair to loose guardrails to raw sewage and cockroaches.

“It’s absolutely horrifying,” says McEachin, who is also annoyed with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

He tells 8News he just had a conference call on May 23rd with HUD officials about the on-going problems at Essex Village. He says he was told the violations were all fixed.

Two days later, tragedy strikes.

“A pregnant constituent has fallen off a balcony and is now in the hospital,” McEachin said. “How is that all fixed?

“The level of arrogance telling a Congressman it’s all done.”

Henrico County inspects the apartment complex when it gets resident complaints. County building inspectors say there were no outstanding items for the unit where the woman fell from.

Yet, the management company told 8News they temporarily repaired the balcony Wednesday and had told the woman not to use it until permanent repairs could be made.

The woman is still in the hospital. McEachin plans to follow up with HUD after the Memorial Day Holiday. He’s demanding an explanation.

