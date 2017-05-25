VCU baseball and A-10 Player of the Year Logan Farrar growing together

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The senior center fielder from Woodbridge in norther Virginia came to VCU with the promise of accomplishing great feats and milestones both personally and for the baseball program. Four seasons later, he’s almost finished what he set out to do when he stepped onto the Diamond for the first time in 2014.

During Farrar’s career with the VCU Rams he has had the game-sealing diving catch in the Atlantic 10 championship game in 2015 to send them to the NCAA Tournament, helped lead the Rams to the program’s first ever Super Regional by upsetting Dallas Baptist that same year and nearly leading a comeback against the heavily favored Miami Hurricanes in South Florida to almost reach Omaha.

Now as the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year in 2017, Farrar has done all he can to assure himself a spot one day in VCU’s Hall of Fame. Now all that’s left to do is make another Cinderella run through this year’s NCAA Tournament by winning the A-10 once again.