Student hospitalized after pepper spray incident at Henrico middle school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student at Tuckahoe Middle School in Henrico County was hospitalized after pepper spray was accidentally released in a classroom on Thursday.

School Principal Anne Green notified parents of the issue, explaining that the pepper spray inadvertently went off inside a student’s backpack. As a result, one student was sent to the hospital as a precaution while eight others were treated at the school clinic.

Henrico Fire officials also responded to ensure the classroom and surrounding area was safe.

“While everyone is doing well and their families were contacted promptly, please take this opportunity to review with your student the kinds of items that need to be kept at home,” Principal Green said in a letter to families. “If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us here at the school.”

