Pregnant woman falls from balcony at Henrico County apartment

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — A woman was transported to an area hospital Thursday morning after falling from a balcony in Henrico County.

Henrico Fire tells 8News the woman fell from a 2nd-story balcony at the Essex Village apartments at about 9:15 a.m.

Henrico Fire could not verify her condition at this time and no other details of the incident were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

