Police: Man charged with murdering his wife at Chesterfield hotel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man shot and killed his wife at a Chesterfield County hotel on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the Days Inn in the 2400 block of West Hundred Road in Chester shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 for a reported assault with a deadly weapon. Officers there found an adult woman dead inside one of the hotel rooms and an adult male lying in the parking lot who was rushed to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The deceased woman has been identified as 55-year-old Tina M. Colander of the 11900 block of Warfield Estates Drive.

The man found lying in the parking lot, who has been identified as Deric D. Colander of the 11900 block of Warfield Estates Drive, has been charged with first-degree murder. He is still being treated in the hospital.

Police are now investigating this incident as a domestic related homicide.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

