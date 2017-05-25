Police: 1 dead, another critically injured at Chesterfield County hotel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after one person was found dead and another critically injured at a Chesterfield County hotel on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the Days Inn in the 2400 block of West Hundred Road in Chester shortly before 1 p.m. for a reported assault with a deadly weapon. Officers there found an adult woman dead inside one of the hotel rooms and an adult male lying in the parking lot who was rushed to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

