Performance review finds ‘excessive bureaucracy’ at City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney released the comprehensive performance review of City Hall Thursday morning.

Stoney commissioned the review shortly after taking office to provide him with an idea of what works and doesn’t work in the Richmond city government.

The review was conducted over 100 days by the Performance Management Group (PMG) of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

It examines the internal and external challenges facing City agencies, departments and their employees in the performance of their duties.

“Excessive bureaucracy, micromanagement, unnecessary delays and sometimes poor leadership have led to a system that is often not as agile, responsive internally and externally, or as skillful as it should be for Richmond to become the City it could be,” the report states.

The findings support the results of public surveys conducted by the City Auditor of Richmond residents in 2008 and 2016, which revealed a stark decline in citizen satisfaction with City government, from 81 percent to 34 percent.

Mayor Stoney will immediately implement the report’s recommendation to “create a cross-functional team” to prioritize the performance review report recommendations.

“We have some substantial challenges ahead of us to make City Hall deliver the government the citizens of Richmond deserve, and this report is an important first step in that journey,” the Mayor continued. “Moving forward, our goal with this report is not to re-litigate the past and point fingers. It’s about the fix. With the support of our employees, our City Council and our community, I am confident we will get there.”

