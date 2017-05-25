Overturned car causes backups on I-195 South in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned car caused major delays on I-195 south Thursday morning.

The left and center lanes near Monument were closed, according to VDOT.

Delays stretched for miles for a couple hours during the morning commute. As of 10 a.m., the lanes have reopened and the backups have cleared.

Police have not yet released any information regarding the cause of the accident or any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

