Tree snaps, knocking out power to thousands in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of Dominion customers in Richmond were without power Thursday morning.

Dominion says the outages stem from a tree snapping and falling on a power line on Netherwood and Bliley Roads.

Roughly 1,100 Dominion did not have their power for a couple hours.

A tree snapped and fell on a power line on Netherwood & Bliley Roads knocking out power for about 1,100 customers in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/GDmJuqhfEh — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) May 25, 2017

As of 8:30 a.m., the majority of the outages have been restored but crews will remain on the scene for another couple hours to complete the repairs.

