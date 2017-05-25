It’s National Wine Day!

(WISH) — Thursday is National Wine Day!

The wine industry is growing very quickly every year and not just in California, but all across the U.S. Just in April 2017 alone, U.S. wine sales totaled $3.1 billion, according to WinesandVines.com.

In April 2016, there were 8,826 wineries in the U.S. As of April this year, there are 9,171 wineries. Sales for the 12 months approached $40 billion dollars.

Now, if you want to taste wine here are tips you need to know:

Temperature – Too often people drink white wines too cold and red wines too warm. You want to taste wines like champagne at around 40 degrees. Red wines should be kept right near 65 degrees.

Use your nose – you will find that most of the flavor is muted. Once you learn how to give wine a good sniff, you’ll begin to develop the ability to isolate flavors, to notice the way they unfold and interact.

Tasting (not drinking) – Red wine is tasted in the back of the mouth. While white wine is tasted in the front of your pallet.

If you’d like to learn more about the economic impact of the wine industry, click here.

