Henrico high school students receive college diploma

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — A group of Henrico high school students getting a college diploma before graduating high school is Positively Richmond.

These students are part of the Advance College Academies at J.R. Tucker High School and Highland Springs High School.

They received their diploma from Reynolds Community College earlier this month and will get their high school degrees next month.

Congrats to everyone’s hard work!

J.R. TUCKER HS:

Ayomide Adebowale, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Huda Alsamman, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Enna Bjelak, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Dominique Brandon, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Calista Black, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Lauren Brown, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Kortnie Carmon-Jiggetts, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Ian Christian, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Hugh Chung, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Cameron Cisik, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Rachel Clower, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Jordan Collins, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Crashae Derricott, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Camille Do, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Liam Eynan, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Jaden Farrar, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Christopher Gothard, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Ashley Hatchell, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Heba Hatoum, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Sydney Hodges, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Zakyrah Hundley, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Skyler Jamison, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Jordan Kelley, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Chad Knappik, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Michael Krevonick, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Claudia Limon-Amado, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Isabella Marchioli, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Suryahah Mehjabin, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Sarah Munro, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Hannah Munson, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Diem Cat Khanh Nguyen, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Precious Obinna, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Sarah Parker, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Kishan Patel, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Taylor Pawlowski, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Jonathan Smith, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Danilel Spasic, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Sydney Swaney, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Jane’a Tyler, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Jaeysen Washington, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Justin Watford, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Adonis Williamson, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Raven Witherspoon, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Grace Wood, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

Jasmine Woody, A.S., Social Sciences, J.R. Tucker HS

HIGHLAND SPRINGS HS:

Avian Blake, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Colin Briggs, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Logan Churchill, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Jennifer Coleman, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Timothy Cosby, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Ciera Crudup, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Tyler Friday, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Camarie Gatling, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Tahlia Holloway, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Jailyn Johnson, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Brandon Lambert, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Marissa Linkous, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Christian Phillips, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Ryan Smith, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Christopher Thaxton, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Cierra Turner, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Maya Walker, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Charles Wendel, A.S., Business Administration, Highland Springs HS

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.