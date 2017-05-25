Former MLB player finds new career with Henrico Fire Department

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond-area man who once played professional baseball is now a firefighter for Henrico County.

Cla Meredith pitched for VCU and went on to play for several Major League Baseball teams, including the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. When his MLB career ended, Meredith came home and pursued his real dream.

“I think a lot of folks think the whole baseball thing was something that I wanted to do and it was,” Meredith explained. “But it was more of an opportunity that presented itself whereas becoming a fireman was what I really wanted to do.”

Meredith is still active in America’s past time. He co-owns Richmond Baseball Academy West.

Meredith is also the proud father of three children and says since hanging up his glove, he appreciates getting to spend more time with his family.

