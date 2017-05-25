Father, son relocate 40,000 bees swarming in Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A swarm of an estimated 40,000 bees has been removed from a townhouse community in Virginia.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2rCfkZo ) the 40-pound (18-kilogram) swarm was cut down from a tree branch in Fredericksburg on May 17 by 33-year-old Nathan Thompson and his 70-year-old father, Earl Thompson. The two are members of a family of beekeepers that spans three generations.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office animal-control officer Anthony McCall initially responded after the swarm was reported. A sheriff’s office statement says McCall is a self-admitted “chicken” regarding bees and called Nathan Thompson, a local interim police chief, for help.

The Thompsons placed the swarm in beehive boxes, hoping they can be loaned to help pollinate crops of nearby produce farms.

With only three stings total, no one was seriously injured.

