Crews investigating cause of house fire on Three Chopt Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews battled a house fire early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the fire located on Three Chopt Road around 4:45 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from inside the home.

The fire was marked under control just after 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

