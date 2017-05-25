‘All clear’ given after suspicious chemicals found in Henrico County home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responding to a medical call in Henrico County needed the assistance of a HAZMAT team after suspicious chemicals were found inside the home.

Fire and police units were called to the medical emergency in the 3900 block of Fenwick Street. Once inside the home, ‘several chemicals were located that caused concern for emergency responders,’ a police spokesperson said.

HAZMAT and police detectives responded to analyze the chemicals and determined that nothing was hazardous.

Fenwick Street has reopened and police say there is no public safety concern.

