Virginia State Police to hold free motorcycle safety class

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is holding a free course for motorcyclists to discuss safety on the roads.

The class will cover topics like maintenance, riding on highways, passing and negotiating curves.

Motorcyclists 18 years and older may attend. They need to have a Class “M” endorsement along with a DOT-approved motorcycle and helmet to participate.

The courses will be held at Mission BBQ on Glenside Drive in Henrico. They are scheduled for June 17, July 15, August 5, September 30 and October 14.

Click here for more information on how to sign up.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.