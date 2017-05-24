VCU’s Logan Farrar named A-10 Baseball Player of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The regular season champion VCU Rams begin the Atlantic 10 baseball tournament Thursday in St. Louis at 1:30 p.m. They’ll do so with this season’s conference player of they year and rookie of the year.

Senior center fielder Logan Farrar has been named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year in the midst of his best season as a member of the Rams baseball program, batting .344 with 29 RBI and eight home runs as well as being in the top five of the conference in runs scored and doubles as the lead off hitter.

True freshman second baseman Paul Witt earned the Atlantic 10 Rookie of they Year recognition by leading the conference in batting average (.379), second in on-base percentage (.433) and tied for first in hits (75).